RPT-COLUMN-Oil prices falter as hedge funds stop buying: Kemp
LONDON, April 24 Hedge funds have tempered their bullishness towards crude oil as the short-covering rally that gripped the market since the end of March ran its course.
MOSCOW, March 6 Crimea's parliament unanimously voted in favour of becoming part of Russia on Thursday, RIA news agency said, citing the text of the decision.
It was agreed "to enter into the Russian Federation with the rights of a subject of the Russian Federation", the text said.
LONDON, April 24 Hedge funds have tempered their bullishness towards crude oil as the short-covering rally that gripped the market since the end of March ran its course.
SANTIAGO, April 24 A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck off the west coast of Chile on Monday, rocking the capital Santiago and briefly causing alarm along the Pacific Coast but sparing the quake-prone nation of any serious damage.