UPDATE 9-Oil slips as U.S. drilling recovery offsets OPEC-led cuts
* Iraqi oil min sees oil prices rising to $60-$65 per barrel (Updates prices, adds technical trend, forecast)
May 7 Ukraine's Prime Minister Arseniy Yatseniuk dismissed as "hot air" Russian President Vladimir Putin's appeal to pro-Russian separatists in eastern regions to postpone a referendum on independence, the Interfax-Ukraine agency said.
Putin had called on the separatists to postpone the referendum, called for Sunday in an area where a string of cities have fallen under the control of militants Kiev and the West charge are inspired by Moscow and helped by Russian special forces. Kiev has ruled the referendum illegal.
"Yatseniuk on Putin's proposal to postpone the referendum in eastern Ukraine: There is no point in dealing in hot air," the brief Interfax-Ukraine bulletin said.
* Iraqi oil min sees oil prices rising to $60-$65 per barrel (Updates prices, adds technical trend, forecast)
WILMINGTON, Del., Jan 23 A Delaware court revived an investor lawsuit against Energy Transfer Partners over its $11 billion acquisition of Regency Energy Partners in a case focused on protections for investors in master limited partnerships.
CHICAGO, Jan 23 Indiana and several environmental groups are objecting to a plan by Peabody Energy Corp to exit its $8 billion Chapter 11 bankruptcy, citing concerns over how the company will cover about $1 billion in future mine cleanup costs.