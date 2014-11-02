DONETSK, Ukraine Nov 3 Russia said it "respects
the will of the people of southeast" Ukraine following elections
on Sunday for rebel leadership in the separatist regions of
Donetsk and Luhansk, Interfax reported the foreign ministry as
saying.
"The elected representatives received a mandate to solve the
practical tasks regarding the restoration of normal life in the
regions," Interfax quoted the ministry as saying.
Kiev says the elections violate the Minsk agreements which
underpin a fragile ceasefire deal between Ukraine and the
pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine, known as the Donbass
region.
"It is extremely important to undertake active steps to
establish sustained dialogue between the central Ukrainian
authorities and the representatives of the Donbass in line with
Minsk agreements."
(Reporting by Thomas Grove; Editing by Eric Walsh)