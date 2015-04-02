KIEV, April 2 Ukraine, Russia and Russian-backed
separatists are discussing prospects for extending a pull-back
of weapons in east Ukraine to include tanks and smaller weapons
systems, a press aide to Kiev's representative at peace talks
said on Thursday.
"In order to reduce tension in the region the ... mutual
withdrawal of tanks, 80-millimetre mortar and also of weapons of
up to 100 millimetre calibre is being discussed," a press aide
to former President Leonid Kuchma told Reuters.
Up to now, only weapons of more than 100 millimetre calibre
including large artillery, heavy mortar and powerful rocket
systems have been pulled back from the line of contact between
government forces and separatist rebels under an agreement
reached in Minsk, Belarus, in February.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Richard Balmforth,
Editing by Timothy Heritage)