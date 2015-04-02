(Adds detail)
KIEV, April 2 Ukraine, Russia and Moscow-backed
separatists are discussing possibly extending a pull-back of
weapons in east Ukraine to include tanks and smaller weapons
systems, a Kiev official said on Thursday.
So far only weapons of over 100 mm calibre - including large
artillery, heavy mortar and powerful rocket systems - have been
withdrawn from the line of contact between government forces and
separatist rebels under an accord reached in Minsk in February.
A key part of that agreement was a ceasefire that is still
tenuously holding despite almost daily casualties.
"In order to reduce tension in the region the ... mutual
withdrawal of tanks, 80-millimetre mortar and also of weapons of
up to 100 mm calibre is being discussed," a spokesman for former
Ukrainian president Leonid Kuchma, Kiev's representative at the
peace talks, told Reuters.
More than 6,000 people have been killed in the conflict
since pro-Russian rebels declared "people's republics" across
large swathes of Ukraine's industrialised east a year ago.
Kiev sees the government-held coastal town of Mariupol on
the Sea of Azov, which has a population of half a million, as
particularly vulnerable to rebel attack.
A Ukrainian source close to peace talks said discussions on
extending the arms withdrawal was taking place in the so-called
'contact group' involving Ukraine, Russia and the separatists
under the auspices of the Organization for Security and
Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) security watchdog.
"The aim is to widen and deepen the Minsk agreement, to make
the ceasefire more effective and stable," this source said.
Rebels in Donetsk confirmed an agreement was being drawn up
involving tanks, which so far have not included in any deal,
being withdrawn by both sides from the line of contact.
"A document for the withdrawal of tanks ... is now being
prepared," the rebel news agency DAN quoted Denis Pushilin, a
senior rebel official, as saying. "None of the sides has any
objection to this."
A senior OSCE official expressed concern at the fragility of
the ceasefire.
"As long as guns continue to be fired and as long as
substantial amounts of heavy weaponry continue to be
concentrated in defensive and offensive positions, achieving a
comprehensive and sustainable ceasefire will be difficult,"
Alexander Hug, the OSCE's deputy chief monitor in Ukraine, told
journalists in Donetsk.
He said a large-scale humanitarian crisis was unfolding in
parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, with many villages
without water and power and many damaged hospitals and clinics
lacking essential medical supplies.
"Untold numbers of children are shell-shocked and have
nowhere to play or learn, and access to pension entitlements is
difficult," he said.
