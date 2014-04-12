WASHINGTON, April 12 The White House on Saturday
warned Russia against further military action in Ukraine after
armed separatists seized government offices in the eastern city
of Slaviansk, saying the situation was reminiscent of what
recently happened in Crimea.
"We are very concerned by the concerted campaign we see
underway in eastern Ukraine today by pro-Russian separatists,
apparently with support from Russia, who are inciting violence
and sabotage and seeking to undermine and destabilize the
Ukrainian state," said Laura Lucas Magnuson, a spokeswoman for
the White House National Security Council.
"We saw similar so-called protest activities in Crimea
before Russia's purported annexation," she said in a statement.
"We call on President (Vladimir) Putin and his government to
cease all efforts to destabilize Ukraine, and we caution against
further military intervention," she said.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Will Dunham)