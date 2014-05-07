WASHINGTON May 7 President Barack Obama gave
the U.S. Congress official notice on Wednesday that he plans to
pull Russia from a program that allows duty-free imports of
certain goods, known as the Generalized System of Preferences,
the White House said.
Russia is "sufficiently advanced economically" and no longer
needs the special treatment, the White House said.
"Russia's actions regarding Ukraine, while not directly
related to the President's decision regarding Russia's
eligibility for GSP benefits, make it particularly appropriate
to take this step now," Caitlin Hayden, spokeswoman for the
White House National Security Council, said in an email.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Mark Felsenthal; Editing by
Peter Cooney)