KIEV Ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich is wanted by police for mass murder, the acting interior minister said on Monday on his Facebook profile.

"An official case for the mass murder of peaceful citizens has been opened," Arsen Avakov wrote on his profile. "Yanukovich and other people responsible for this have been declared wanted," he said.

