KIEV Interpol has put ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich on the international wanted list on Ukrainian charges of embezzlement and financial wrong-doing, according to a notice on the international police organisation's website on Monday.

Ukrainian authorities said Interpol's publication of a so-called red notice against the 64-year-old Yanukovich, who has been living in Russia since being ousted by street protests almost a year ago, empowered any police force to hand him over to Ukraine if he was detained.

