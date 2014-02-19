KIEV Feb 19 Ukrainian President Victor
Yanukovich urged leaders of the opposition on Wednesday to
dissociate themselves from radicals and warned them that
otherwise he will "talk differently" with them.
Yanukovich also said in a statement some members of the
anti-government opposition had crossed a line when they called
on their supporters to bring weapons to the demonstration in the
central square of Ukraine's capital, Kiev.
The president called those people "criminals" and said they
would face justice in court.
More than 20 people have been killed in clashes between
anti-government protesters and police that erupted on Tuesday in
Kiev, including seven policemen killed by gun fire.
