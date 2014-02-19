(Adds quotes)
KIEV Feb 19 Ukrainian President Viktor
Yanukovich warned his opponents on Wednesday that he could
deploy force against them after what he called their attempt to
"seize power" by means of "arson and murder".
In a statement posted online in the early hours as hardline
demonstrators fought riot police in central Kiev, Yanukovich
stressed he had refrained from violence since unrest began and
had persistently offered dialogue and possible elections. But he
said he was being pressed by advisers to take a harder line.
"Without any mandate from the people, illegally and in
breach of the constitution of Ukraine, these politicians - if I
may use that term - have resorted to pogroms, arson and murder
to try to seize power," the president said.
"I call once again on the opposition leaders ... to quickly
distance themselves from those radical forces who are provoking
bloodshed and clashes with police. Or, if they do not want to do
this, they should recognise that they are supporting the
radicals. And then there will be a different sort of
conversation with them.
"Speaking frankly, I have advisers who are trying to turn me
towards harsh options, to the use of force. But I have always
considered the use of force a mistake. There are better and more
effective means - finding a common language.
"I have persistently called for people to refrain from
radical actions. But they have not listened.
"I repeat: It is still not too late to listen to each other.
It is still not too late to stop the conflict."
He repeated his willingness to organise new elections and to
heed the result if the opposition won. But he said the
opposition had stuck to demands to take power immediately.
"They crossed a line when they called people to arms," he
said. "And lawbreakers must be brought before the court, which
will determine their punishment. That is not my personal whim,
it is my duty as the guarantor of the constitution."
