ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia Feb 28 Viktor Yanukovich,
appearing in public for the first time since he was ousted as
Ukraine's president, said in Russia on Friday he would not give
up the fight for his country's future.
In the southern city of Rostov-on-Don, he appeared in a suit
and tie and told reporters he had been forced from power by
pro-Fascist forces and blamed the crisis on the West for
"indulging" protesters seeking his ouster.
He said lawlessness and chaos had followed an agreement he
signed with his opponents last Friday, which was brokered by the
European Union and was intended to end three months of crisis.
He fled Kiev later that day.