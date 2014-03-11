ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia, March 11 Ukraine's ousted leader, Viktor Yanukovich, reiterated on Tuesday that he was the country's legitimate president and commander-in-chief, saying he was sure the armed forces would refuse to obey any "criminal orders".

In a statement in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, Yanukovich remained unswayed in his argument that "extremists" had taken power in the Ukrainian capital Kiev. He told journalists that a presidential election set for May 25 would be illegal.