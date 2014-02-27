Feb 27 Viktor Yanukovich said on Thursday he was
still president of Ukraine and warned its "illegitimate" rulers
that people in the southeastern and southern regions would never
accept mob rule.
The following is the statement sent to Russian news
agencies, as reported by state-run Itar-Tass and translated by
Reuters:
I, Viktor Fedorovich Yanukovich, appeal to the people of
Ukraine. As before I still consider myself to be the lawful head
of the Ukrainian state, chosen freely by the will of the
Ukrainian people.
I cannot remain indifferent to the tragic events in my
motherland. I believe that the agreement on the settlement of
the crisis, signed by myself and leaders of the Ukrainian
opposition in the presence of respected Western partners on Feb.
21, 2014, has not been fulfilled.
There is a orgy of extremism on the streets of many cities
of our country. My closest aides and myself have been threatened
with physical reprisals. I am forced to ask the Russian
authorities to provide for my personal security from the actions
of extremists.
Unfortunately everything that is happening now in the
Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada (parliament) is of an illegitimate
nature. The decisions being taken by parliament are illegal,
they are being taken in the absence of many members of the Party
of the Regions and other factions, who are frightened for their
security, and some of whom have been subjected to physical
violence and have had to leave Ukraine. I am convinced that in
these conditions all the decisions being taken will soon prove
ineffective and will not be implemented.
In this situation I officially declare my determination to
fight to the end for the implementation of the important
compromise agreements to bring Ukraine out of deep political
crisis.
I am calling for the immediate return of the situation in
our country to constitutional grounds. Now it is becoming clear
that the people in southeastern Ukraine and in Crimea do not
accept the power vacuum and complete lawlessness in the country,
when the heads of ministries are appointed by the mob on the
square.
I, as the current president, have not allowed the Ukrainian
Armed Forces to intervene in the internal political events that
are occurring. I am giving the same order now. If anyone starts
issuing such an order to the Armed Forces or other security
structures, these orders will be illegal and criminal.
