LIMA Oct 9 Ukraine's finance minister, Natalia
Yaresko, said on Friday she called on her Russian counterpart,
Anton Siluanov, at a meeting to participate in a restructuring
of Kiev's debt.
The talks, brokered by Germany, were held on the sidelines
of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank semi-annual
meeting and were attended by German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble.
Yaresko "provided details on the debt restructuring
agreement reached with Ukraine's ad hoc committee of creditors
and called Russia to participate in that agreement," the
Ukrainian side said in a short statement afterwards. "All
creditors can participate in the exchange until Oct. 29."
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Leslie Adler)