BERLIN, July 19 It takes professionals to shoot
down an airliner and not a group of "drunken gorillas",
Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk told a German
newspaper on Saturday, claiming that Russia was behind the
downing of Malaysia Airlines MH-17.
"Very professional staff is needed to find targets and fire
this missile," he said in an interview to be published on Sunday
in Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.
"It is possible that these people came from Russia."
Referring to the possibility that the missile was launched
by pro-Russian separatists who have been fighting Kiev, he said
"(It could) not be operated by drunken gorillas".
Kiev raised the stakes on Saturday by saying it had evidence
that a Russian fired the missile widely assumed to have brought
down the plane in east Ukraine last Thursday.
Yatseniuk ruled out that the missile could have been
launched by Ukraine. "All of Ukraine's ground-air-missiles are
stationed elsewhere. We are ready to make public evidence and
locations."
