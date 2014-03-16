Ukraine's Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk waves as he arrives for a meeting with U.S. Vice President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

KIEV Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk vowed on Sunday to track down and bring to justice all those promoting separatism in its Russian-controlled region of Crimea "under the cover of Russian troops".

"I want to say above all ... to the Ukrainian people: Let there be no doubt, the Ukrainian state will find all those ringleaders of separatism and division who now, under the cover of Russian troops, are trying to destroy Ukrainian independence," he told a cabinet meeting as the region voted in a referendum on becoming a part of Russia.

"We will find all of them - if it takes one year, two years - and bring them to justice and try them in Ukrainian and international courts. The ground will burn beneath their feet."

