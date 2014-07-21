KIEV, July 21 Ukraine is willing to hand over
coordination of an investigation into the Malaysian airliner
crash to international partners but Kiev is convinced the plane
was shot down by "professionals", Ukraine's prime minister said
on Monday.
"Ukraine is ready to hand over a coordinating role in the
investigation into the tragedy to our Western partners. And the
Netherlands could head that process," Arseny Yatseniuk told a
news conference.
"At the moment, we have no doubt that the plane was shot
down. The reason for it - a missile strike most likely from a
BUK-M1 (SA-11 radar guided missile system). It is clear that
this system could not be operated by drunk pro-Russian
terrorists. There were professional people," he said, referring
to Kiev's charge Moscow had a clear role in shooting down the
plane.
