(Repeats)
KIEV, July 25 Ukraine's parliament said on
Friday it had yet to receive a resignation letter from Prime
Minister Arseny Yatseniuk so could not vote on whether to accept
it or not, stalling work at the heart of government.
Yatseniuk, Ukraine's point man for the West during much of
the turmoil in the country since November, tendered his
resignation on Thursday, saying parliament was betraying its
people's demands for change by failing to pass legislation.
The move by Yatseniuk, an ally of former prime minister
Yulia Tymoshenko, could hamstring decision-making as Ukraine
struggles to fund a war against pro-Russian rebels and deals
with the aftermath of a passenger plane crash.
The chamber's deputy speaker, Bohdan Koshulynsky, confirmed
he had yet to receive Yatseniuk's resignation.
The usually mild-mannered Yatseniuk bellowed at politicians
before tendering his resignation on Thursday, saying politicians
had failed to pass laws to take control over an increasingly
precarious energy situation and to increase army funding.
"History will not forgive us," he said, telling politicians
they were at risk of losing the hearts and minds of Ukrainians
who had protested for months in the "Maidan" demonstrations in
favour of joining Europe and against a pro-Russian president.
He may also have been angered by a move by two other members
of the parliamentary coalition for exiting the majority, forcing
new elections to a parliament whose make-up has not changed
since before the toppling of Viktor Yanukovich.
Yatseniuk is a member of the Batkivshchyna party led by
Tymoshenko, who was defeated by Poroshenko in a presidential
election in May. He did not attend parliament as it opened its
session on Friday.
Tymoshenko's party has seen its ratings fall since late last
year and its position as the biggest party in parliament could
be weakened if a new election took place. Ukraine's most popular
party is now the populist Radical Party, led by Oleh Lyashko.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Elizabeth Piper,
editing by Timothy Heritage)