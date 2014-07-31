* Parliament backs key laws a week after rejecting them
* Premier stays on after assembly's change of heart
* International experts reach plane crash site
* Envoys agree to keep route to crash site open
By Pavel Polityuk and Natalia Zinets
KIEV, July 31 Ukraine's parliament rejected
Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk's resignation on Thursday and
finally passed legislation he said was needed to finance an army
offensive against a separatist rebellion in the east and avert a
national default on its debts.
The assembly's about-turn on laws it refused to back a week
earlier offers relief to Kiev's Western backers, who had feared
Ukraine was sliding deeper into political chaos and might renege
on an international bailout as it heads into an election period.
"There are two pieces of news today. The first is that
Argentina has defaulted, and the second is that Ukraine has not
defaulted and never will," Yatseniuk told the chamber, making
clear he would stay in office.
The political battle has been taking place against the
backdrop of a military campaign to win back parts of the Donbass
region, which borders Russia, from the pro-Moscow rebels.
Having recaptured the rebel stronghold of Slaviansk in early
July, government forces are now moving on the cities of Donetsk
and Luhansk, with the latter now all but encircled and
electricity and food supplies cut off.
Both sides stopped shooting long enough for an initial group
of international experts, after several days of trying, to reach
the site where a Malaysian airliner came down in rebel-held
territory in the east on July 17, killing 298 people on board.
The experts hope a larger team of investigators will also
soon have access to the site to recover the remains of the last
missing victims and look for evidence showing what brought the
plane down.
"It's been almost a week since we have been on the site and
we haven't noticed many changes. Experts said they have detected
human remains on the site," said Michael Bociurkiw, a spokesman
for an observer team from the Organization for Security and
Cooperation in Europe, which escorted the experts.
The group also said fighting around the crash site started
again immediately after they left.
Western leaders accuse the rebels of shooting down the
Malaysian plane and have imposed sanctions on Russia, which they
accuse of arming the separatists, a charge Moscow denies.
There is scant hope of a quick end to the crisis, during
which Moscow has annexed the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine, but
envoys from Russia, Ukraine and the OSCE met in the Belarussian
capital, Minsk.
Kiev said the sides had agreed to keep open the route to the
crash site that was used on Thursday, despite fighting in the
vicinity.
"CONSOLIDATION, NOT CONFRONTATION"
Thursday's vote in parliament was an important sign of
political unity from Kiev, which is struggling to deal with an
economic crisis as well as the war against the Moscow-backed
rebels in the east.
In sharp contrast to a stormy parliamentary session last
week at which Yatseniuk bellowed at legislators and accused them
of betraying Ukraine by blocking reforms, deputies stood and
applauded him after backing the amendments.
President Petro Poroshenko said the new votes in parliament
would help Kiev in its fight against separatists.
"We need consolidation, not confrontation," Poroshenko said.
"We have to be united against external aggression."
Parliament's support was needed to amend the 2014 budget to
take account of falling revenue and release an additional 9.1
billion hryvnia ($758 million) to finance the military.
The government also wanted parliament to back legislation
allowing consortiums with European or U.S. companies to operate
the ageing gas distribution system.
Yatseniuk had said the government would have defaulted on
debt payments and missed out on the release of further funds
under a $17-billion International Monetary Fund bailout if it
had failed to pass the legislation.
"The laws the government is insisting on are unpopular and
difficult, but very necessary," Poroshenko said, adding that
they would "enable the economy, the state as a whole, to
function".
Laws passed on Thursday also introduce an additional
1.5-percent personal income tax until the end of the year to
cover the military. Taxes were raised on tobacco and the mining,
oil and gas sectors. Nearly 2 billion hryvnias were earmarked
for rebuilding of infrastructure damaged by fighting in the
east.
The exit of two parties from the ruling coalition last week
amounted to the start of a campaign for seats in a legislature
still packed with former allies of pro-Russian president Viktor
Yanukovich, who was ousted by street protests in February.
Western governments have come to regard Yatseniuk as a key
interlocutor in the worst standoff between Russia and the West
since the Cold War ended. His departure would have been seen as
leaving a vacuum at the heart of decision making.
The United States and European Union imposed sanctions on
Moscow this week that were far tougher than earlier measures.
Russia has been hitting back.
It announced a ban on fruit and vegetable imports from
Poland on Wednesday and a day later placed an embargo on
Ukrainian fruit juice. Greek fruit and U.S. poultry could
follow, Russian media said.
(Additional reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic in Donetsk, Writing
by Gabriela Baczynska and Timothy Heritage, Editing by Will
Waterman)