KIEV Nov 5 Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Wednesday Kiev would never provide any funding to rebel-controlled areas in the east because the government refused "to finance terrorists."

Kiev would continue to supply gas and electricity to separatist regions, but "so long as the territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions are controlled by imposters, the central budget will not send funding there," Yatseniuk said in a government meeting.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Richard Balmforth)