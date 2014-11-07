* Wily premier flourishes despite political "suicide"
* Attacking corruption keeps him popular despite tough
reform
* More aggressive towards Russia than president
* Odd couple know they must cooperate to survive
By Richard Balmforth
KIEV, Nov 7 Ukraine's prime minister once said
he and the emergency government which took power after
pro-European protests in February were on a "suicide" mission,
fated to take unpopular decisions that would cut short their
political careers.
If that is so, it would seem Arseny Yatseniuk now has a
permanent death wish.
Far from dodging the 'kamikaze' hot seat, the 40-year-old
technocrat has used his party's surprise first place in last
month's elections to outmanoeuvre rivals and get an assurance he
will stay on as prime minister once horse-trading is completed.
And he seems to be relishing a growing reputation as a hawk
in the bruising stand-off with Russia and separatists as he
continues in a post he has occupied since the heady days of the
"Euromaidan" winter revolution that ousted a pro-Russian leader.
On fighting form again on Wednesday, he announced a halt to
payment of state funding to rebel-controlled areas in the east.
"The money doesn't reach the people. It's stolen by Russian
gangsters and essentially supports Russian terrorism," he
said.
The strong showing of his People's Front in the Oct. 26
election means he and President Petro Poroshenko's party will
easily muster a majority in parliament to steer policies they
say should help settle the separatist conflict and align the
war-wracked economy with European standards.
But there are many who warn already that the "odd couple"
might self-destruct.
Yatseniuk's aggressive language, particularly when talking
of Russia, has led people to see him as representing the 'party
of war'.
That could prove a burden for the more diplomatic Poroshenko
as he tries - against all the odds - to pursue a peace plan for
the east. He is the one who has to shake hands with Russia's
Vladimir Putin at international gatherings.
Then there is Ukraine's post-Soviet history - a tale of
infighting, back-biting and intrigue that does not immediately
suggest much prospect of joined-up government in the face of
crisis.
The first pro-Western street revolution of 2004-5, known as
the Orange Revolution, put Viktor Yushchenko into the
presidency. But his time in office was doomed by a vicious
rivalry with his prime minister, Yulia Tymoshenko, which wiped
out the gains of the revolution and allowed a return to the
pro-Russian 'status quo' five years later.
Continued feuding led to the pro-Moscow Viktor Yanukovich,
who took over from Yushchenko in 2010, imprisoning Tymoshenko.
She was freed only when Yanukovich fled to Russia last February
in the face of the "Euromaidan" protests, named after the
central square in Kiev which was their epicentre.
But the stakes today are higher with Ukraine facing the
threat of possible break-up after Russia's annexation of Crimea
in March and the emergence of self-proclaimed 'people's
republics' in the east, backed by Russian force.
Events, including a conflict that has killed more than 4,000
people, have transformed the rules of the political game. The
way Yatseniuk's partnership pans out with Poroshenko, a
49-year-old billionaire who made a fortune in chocolates and
other sweets after the Soviet Union collapsed, will be decisive.
BALDING, BESPECTACLED
A balding, bespectacled former economy minister, Yatseniuk
exudes the air of an intellectual every bit as austere as the
painful economic policies he preaches.
It is not an image that fits naturally into Ukraine's rowdy
political world known for fist-fights in parliament and deputies
being thrown into trash dumpsters because of their loyalties.
His face fits well though, in sensitive negotiations with
the International Monetary Fund, over disbursement of credit
under a $17 billion stand-by programme, and with Kiev's other
international creditors.
And his commitment to deep-seated reform of an economy
ridden with corruption and mismanagement has made him a
favourite of the United States and the West.
Ukraine's political elite are raised in a hard school and
Yatseniuk's slightly geeky demeanour masks ambition, cunning and
a toughness which Poroshenko is only too aware of, analysts say.
There are those, too, who see overweening ambition.
Last July he theatrically tendered his resignation when
parliament refused to allow his government greater control over
energy prices and to increase payments to the army. Within
hours, Poroshenko had persuaded him to stay on and parliament,
in its next sitting, passed the laws.
He ran, too, a clever election campaign for his People's
Front to give it more than 22 percent of the vote on party
lists, fractionally ahead of the For Petro Poroshenko bloc.
Projecting an image of Mr. Clean, he announced fresh plans
to cleanse the system of corrosive corruption, rooting out
closet Yanukovich loyalists and sacking state officials through
a process of 'lustration'.
Yatseniuk's campaign allowed his party to bite deep into the
voter base of his nationalist-minded rivals to end up
fractionally ahead of Poroshenko's bloc on the party's share of
parliament seats - a surprise and no mean achievement in a
country where money decides much at election time.
The overall result was enough for Yatseniuk to declare
immediately that this meant he should stay on as prime minister.
Within 48 hours, Poroshenko had agreed - even though he had
wanted to appoint his own protege, first deputy prime minister
Volodymyr Groysman.
DOOMED TO WORK TOGETHER
But Yatseniuk is pragmatic and realistic.
In an interview with Reuters last April, he said there would
come a time when Ukraine would recover control of Crimea from
Russia, but when asked what support Kiev could expect from the
West to do so, he replied: "Is the world ready for World War
Three? I am absolutely sure it is not ready."
Taras Berezovets of the Berta political research centre said
Yatseniuk was reaping the rewards of looking ahead.
"He once described his government as a kamikaze, but he has
survived. Why? Because he is a marathon runner, one of the few
who knows how to play a long game. He has supported the economy
in crisis and has been able to get through with minimal losses,"
he said.
Yatseniuk and Poroshenko have much in common. Both are
fluent English speakers and practised in selling the story of
Ukraine hard at international gatherings.
Both are urbane and western in manner, a far cry from
Yanukovich and several other of Ukraine's post-Soviet leaders
who, cut from Soviet cloth, were ill at ease in a Western
environment.
Both men are wedded to the concept of integrating Ukraine -
in spite of its territorial problems - into mainstream Europe
through membership, one day, of the European Union.
Differences between the two men remain however at the level
of style and personality, background and social status -
something which Yatseniuk has used to his benefit.
Where Poroshenko belongs to the super-wealthy bracket,
Yatseniuk, married with two children, plays up a modest,
bourgeois lifestyle.
During his election campaign, one news outlet carried a
photograph of him taking his seat in economy class on board a
flight to the United States where he was heading to defend
Ukraine's interests.
No comparisons were overtly drawn. But other Ukrainian media
zeroed in at the time on Poroshenko's sumptuous residence
outside Kiev that befits the oligarch he is.
Yatseniuk is not given, certainly, to gushing praise for
Poroshenko. When, for instance, Yatseniuk speaks of the
ceasefire that Poroshenko agreed to on Sept. 5 after big
battlefield losses he never praises it but describes it as
simply the least bad of two very poor options.
Yatseniuk does not have to back up his tougher stance with
any strategic military decisions, since these fall to Poroshenko
as overall head of Ukrainian armed forces.
Most commentators though say the two men are doomed to work
together given the gravity of Ukraine's situation. Poroshenko
already seems to have recognised this by instructing his
political bloc to make sure Yatseniuk stays in office.
"There is a definite problem with the overarching ambitions
of Arseny Petrovich (Yatseniuk) and the extraordinary euphoria
of his party. But all the same Poroshenko and Yatseniuk are not
Yushchenko and Tymoshenko. There will be no repeat of 2005,"
said Volodymyr Fesenko of the Penta political research centre.
"The war footing we are on today will force them to work
together. There's a drought in the jungle and they will have to
agree on a truce at the watering hole," Berezovets said.
Olesya Yakhno, a political analyst speaking on TV's Channel
112, said both men also knew that open conflict in government
could endanger Western funding and goodwill.
Nor would the Ukrainian public stand for the same old
political games, she said.
"If reforms are not carried out nobody will care much about
whose fault it was - the President's or the Prime Minister's.
There is a realisation now by those in power today that they can
lose power very quickly," she said.
(Additional reporting by Natalia Zinets; editing by Philippa
Fletcher)