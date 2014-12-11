* Yatseniuk urges international donor conference
* Ukraine needs 'recovery plan and help of Western partners'
KIEV, Dec 11 Ukraine risks defaulting on its
debt unless Western donors come up with more funds on top of the
billions of dollars of financial aid already promised, Prime
Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Thursday.
A year of revolution and war with pro-Russian separatists
has pushed Ukraine's hryvnia currency to record lows and
crippled the economy, which was already near bankruptcy after
years of corruption and economic mismanagement.
Parliament on Thursday approved the new government's
economic programme of tough reforms aimed at securing the $27
billion so far promised by Western backers including the
International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.
But Yatseniuk said international lenders needed to put more
money on the table.
"In order to survive, in order to prevent a default, we need
an international donor conference, the adoption of a Ukrainian
recovery plan at this conference and the help of our Western
partners," Yatseniuk told parliament.
He specifically referred to a Financial Times report that
the IMF, visiting Kiev this week for talks on its existing $17
billion bailout package, had identified a $15 billion shortfall
in the programme.
"Next year, in addition to this programme provided by the
IMF - and we didn't say this, the FT said this - $15 billion is
needed," Yatseniuk said.
Parliament, dominated by parties favouring policies to move
the country towards the European mainstream and away from
Russia, voted in favour of the government's action programme.
The reforms include overhauling the tax system, raising energy
tariffs and privatising state firms.
The move will be welcomed by Ukraine's international
financial backers.
On Thursday the European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development's envoy to Ukraine said Western lenders would
continue to help it ride out its economic turmoil provided that
the government proved it was serious about implementing the
promised reforms.
The main opposition party criticised the austerity measures
as too harsh. "The programme was written under dictation from
the IMF. It represents a path towards the impoverishment of our
people," said Yury Boiko, head of the faction Opposition Bloc.
The austerity drive, which also includes cuts in social
benefits, will be deeply unpopular as many Ukrainians face a
winter in poverty, with prices rising sharply and the currency
expected to weaken further.
Ukraine has so far received two tranches under the IMF
programme, worth a total of $4.6 billion. But its foreign
currency reserves have more than halved since the start of the
year due to gas debt repayments to Russia and efforts to support
the struggling hryvnia.
The economy has been additionally burdened by the cost of
the war in the east of the country with pro-Russian rebels. The
conflict has closed steel plants and coal mines and destroyed
infrastructure in Luhansk and Donetsk, regions that together
once accounted for a sixth of gross domestic product and a
quarter of industrial output.
Three more Ukrainian soldiers were killed in separatist
attacks in the past 24 hours, the Kiev military said, further
clouding prospects for a resumption of peace talks. More than
4,300 people have been killed overall in eight months of
conflict.
