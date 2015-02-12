KIEV Feb 12 Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseniy
Yatseniuk said on Thursday that a forthcoming IMF aid package
presupposes "very difficult" reforms to fight corruption,
overhaul the energy sector, cut state expenditure and reduce
state bureaucracy.
Yatseniuk said Ukraine expected $25 billion of IMF financial
support as part of a four-year facility, including $17.5 billion
to stabilise the financial situation in the country, where
pro-Russian separatists are fighting government forces in
eastern regions.
He added that the Ukrainian economy could grow in 2016 if
"Russian aggression" is halted and internal reforms are a
success.
(Reporting by Richard Balmforth; Writing by Alexander Winning,
editing by Jason Bush)