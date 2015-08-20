BRUSSELS Aug 20 The European Commission might be able to hold another round of ministerial talks with Russia and Ukraine on gas supply at the end of September, Climate and Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete said on Thursday.

A previous round of ministerial talks in Vienna at the end of June collapsed without a deal.

Since then the Commission has sent a summary of issues to be agreed on and they will be discussed bilaterally this month.

Provided there is convergence, "there will be probably a trilateral ministerial level meeting at the end of September," Arias Canete told a news briefing. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Alexander Saeedy)