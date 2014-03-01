KIEV, March 1 A Russian parliamentary leader
warned Ukraine's acting president on Saturday that Moscow would
respond militarily if Kiev used force against peaceful citizens
in the east of the country and Crimea, the Ukrainian parliament
said.
In a statement on its website, the assembly said Oleksander,
acting president and parliamentary speaker, had spoken by
telephone to Sergei Naryshkin, the chairman of Russia's State
Duma or lower house.
It said Naryshkin had declared its readiness to resort to
"military aggression .. If force is used against peaceful
citizens of Ukraine in the territory of Crimea and the east.
Crimea is the only region with an ethnic Russian majority
and people in the east of Ukraine and mainly Russian speakers.