KIEV, April 4 The Ukrainian central bank cut the amount of foreign currency that businesses are required to sell to 50 percent of their foreign earnings from 65 percent, part of a promised currency liberalisation that follows the payout of new IMF aid.

The central bank also lifted the amount of foreign currency an individual can buy to the equivalent of 150,000 hryvnias ($5,531) a day from 12,000.

The changes take effect from April 5. ($1 = 27.1200 hryvnias) (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Louise Ireland)