KIEV, March 25 Ukraine recorded a current account deficit of $889 million in the first two months of 2013 versus $1.4 billion in the same period in 2012, the central bank said on Monday.

The decrease was mainly due to a smaller deficit in foreign trade. Data provided by the bank showed that Ukrainian exports of goods rose by 2 percent while imports shrank by 5.5 percent.

