KIEV Feb 18 Ukrainian security forces on
Tuesday set protesters a 6 p.m. 1600 gmt) deadline to end street
disturbances or face "tough measures", a statement said.
The State Security Service (SBU), in a joint statement with
the interior ministry, said: "If by 6 p.m. the disturbances have
not ended, we will be obliged to restore order by all means
envisaged by law.
"If the disturbances continue we will be forced to resort to
tough measures," it said.
The statement followed a day of violence in the Ukrainian
capital Kiev as protesters clashed violently with police near
the parliament building, with unconfirmed reports of three
people being killed.