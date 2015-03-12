LONDON, March 12 Ukraine will treat all its creditors equally when it starts talks with bondholders in coming days, Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko said on Thursday.

"We will not discriminate on nationality or on location or on any other criteria," Yaresko told journalists during a conference call.

Questions remain over whether Russia, which holds $3 billion of Ukraine bonds, will participate in the restructuring. The bonds held by Russia mature in December and Moscow has said it will not restructure.

All Ukrainian sovereign dollar bonds are potentially eligible in a debt restructuring which will be part of a financial rescue package backed by the International Monetary Fund, a senior official at the fund said earlier in the day.

Asked if she expected bond holders to take a haircut or just agree to extend bond maturities, Yaresko said she was keeping an open mind.

"I want to listen to our creditors, I want to hear their perspective how they see the situation," she said. "I don't have a product to offer today, I don't have a vision of where we will end up after those consultations and negotiations." (Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Sujata Rao)