KIEV, April 2 Ukrainian state debt is likely to rise to 52.7 percent of Gross Domestic Product by the end of this year from 42.9 percent in January 2014, Ukrainian Finance Minister Oleksander Shlapak said on Wednesday.

"Because of the rise in the dollar rate state debt could increase to 52.7 percent of GDP," Shlapak told reporters. (Reporting By Natalia Zinets; writing by Pavel Polityuk)