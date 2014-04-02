BRIEF-Interpace Diagnostics eliminates long term secured debt
* Interpace Diagnostics - on April 18, 2017 a institutional investor exchanged $3.5 million secured note for a $3.5 million secured convertible note issued by co
KIEV, April 2 Ukrainian state debt is likely to rise to 52.7 percent of Gross Domestic Product by the end of this year from 42.9 percent in January 2014, Ukrainian Finance Minister Oleksander Shlapak said on Wednesday.
"Because of the rise in the dollar rate state debt could increase to 52.7 percent of GDP," Shlapak told reporters. (Reporting By Natalia Zinets; writing by Pavel Polityuk)
NEW YORK, April 20 The dollar index held to earlier losses on Thursday as the latest data on domestic jobless claims and business activity in the Mid-Atlantic region didn't change traders' view of modest U.S. economic growth and low inflation.