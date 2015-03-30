By Sandrine Bradley
LONDON, March 30 International banks are waiting
for the outcome of Ukraine's sovereign debt restructuring before
embarking on billions of dollars of corporate financial
restructuring in the war-torn region.
More than $5.2 billion of corporate debt in the form of
international syndicated loans, pre-export financings and
project finance deals is due to mature in the next three years,
according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
All but a handful of these loans have been passed into the
hands of the banks' work out or restructuring teams as Ukraine's
political situation continues to wreak havoc with its economy.
"There are only a small handful of Ukrainian clients who are
not already in default or heading that way," a loan banker said.
On March 24, Ukraine's largest power and coal producer,
Donbass Fuel Energy Co Holding (DTEK), met with all of its bank
lenders to discuss restructuring its loans, banking sources
said.
The company has not entered a formal restructuring process
and a coordinating committee of lenders has not been formed.
DTEK has had monthly waivers since November 2014 to prevent
it defaulting on its loans. Talks have started to restructure
the group's debt with reduced repayments and maturity extensions
across the company's loan portfolio.
"DTEK is looking to 'reprofile' its debt. The discussions
were based around pushing out maturities in conjunction with a
guarantee that it will repay at least 10 percent of the maturing
debt," one banker close to the talks said.
DTEK has an outstanding $375 million syndicated loan
comprising a $152.5 million term loan that matures in August
2016 and a $225 million term loan that matures in 2018,
according to LPC data.
It also has an outstanding 416 million euro ($450.74
million) facility signed in October 2012 that comprises a 135
million euro term loan which matures in October and a 281
million euro term loan that matures in October 2017.
On March 25, DTEK said that it had moved its main office and
the centre of main interest from the Netherlands to England and
Wales, which would allow it to use a UK scheme of arrangement to
push through any debt restructuring agreements. Under the scheme
it would only need 75 percent of creditor approval.
Financial advisory mandates could soon be coming for DTEK,
restructuring advisors said, which indicate that the company
could be heading towards a more formal debt restructuring.
"There have been some beauty parades by Ukrainian companies
looking for financial advisers and a couple have already engaged
them; we expect DTEK to come," one London-based restructuring
adviser said.
METINVEST IN TALKS
Ukrainian steel and mining group Metinvest is also talking
to lenders about potentially reorganising secured pre-export
loans, bankers said.
The group's pre-export loans include a $300 million
five-year deal signed in November 2013 and a $560 million
three-year deal signed in April 2013.
Talks are focussing on a waiver for a $1.2 billion five-year
loan that Metinvest signed in November 2011, which will be part
of a more comprehensive reorganisation of all the group's debt,
bankers said in February.
Banks on the $1.2 billion deal include Deutsche Bank, ING,
Natixis, Portigon, UniCredit, Erste, BNP Paribas, Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Raiffeisen Bank International, Rabobank
and Credit Suisse.
Bankers do not expect a solution for Metinvest to be agreed
in the near future.
"Metinvest will be a long and complex process," said a
second loans banker.
Renewed talks between lenders and pipe and wheel company
Interpipe have also stalled, a third banker said. Interpipe has
an outstanding $344 million term loan that matures in November
2018.
DTEK, Metinvest and Interpipe did not respond to requests
for comment.
SOVEREIGN WAIT
The situation between lenders and Ukranian companies is
further complicated by banks' need for clarity about the
ongoing negotations to restructure Ukraine's sovereign debt.
"Until there is more clarity on the sovereign debt
situation and the political situation in general, banks are just
hunkering down and companies are simply not making any
payments," said one London-based restructuring lawyer.
Ukraine's government has made it clear that it wants its
sovereign debt to be written down, which could bring losses for
international creditors forced to take 'haircuts' on existing
Ukrainian exposure.
If Ukraine's sovereign debt is written down, loans for
state-backed companies could face similar writedowns. Creditors
to private Ukrainian companies are less willing to take
provisions and are expected to push for milder amendments and
extensions to the existing loans.
"If the (Ukraine's) debt is rescheduled over 15 years with a
reduced margin or changed repayment profile, that will also be
applied to all state-backed corporates," a Ukraine-based lawyer
said.
"But the government is trying to ensure that there will be
haircuts." he added.
Whatever the outcome, a quick solution to Ukraine's
corporate debt situation is unlikely, bankers said.
($1 = 0.9229 euros)
