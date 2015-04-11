(Drops word French in para 10)
By Sujata Rao
LONDON, April 9 Three years after facing off
over Greece's debt workout, the two giants of debt restructuring
- Lazard and Blackstone - are again preparing to do battle, one
for Ukraine and the latter on behalf of its creditors.
The aim of having private investors take a $15.3 billion hit
on their Ukrainian debt holdings as part of a $40 billion
international rescue package sounds like peanuts compared to
Greece, where creditors took a 75 percent haircut on 200 billion
euros of debt. But Russia's involvement this time is injecting
an extra frisson: accused of supporting an anti-Kiev insurgency,
Moscow is also a prominent creditor potentially capable of
derailing the plan.
Another prominent player is Franklin Templeton, one of the
world's biggest asset managers, whose star investor, Michael
Hasenstab, has staked over $6 billion of clients' money - and
his reputation - on Ukraine.
Here are profiles of some of the main players in the talks.
UKRAINE
NATALIA YARESKO - Ukraine's U.S.-born finance minister, a
former State Department official and fund manager, received
Ukrainian citizenship only last December when she took up the
job. She speaks fluent Ukrainian, albeit with an old-fashioned
accent common to descendants of Ukrainian immigrants in North
America.
For a Ukrainian government salary a tiny fraction of what
she once earned, Yaresko is said to work from 7:30 a.m. to
midnight as part of her mission to put Ukraine's finances on
track. She says her private sector experience makes her
sensitive to the creditors' interests.
Her message to investors has been clear: first, the $15.3
billion target is "set in stone", and second, Greece's
restructuring experience proves Ukraine must cut its debt,
rather than just extending bond maturities.
RUSSIA
SERGEI STORCHAK - Moscow has rejected restructuring and says
it will not participate, arguing the $3 billion Ukrainian
Eurobond it holds must be classed as bilateral rather than
private debt.
Deputy Finance Minister Storchak, who negotiated the
repayment of $21.3 billion to the Paris Club of creditor states
in 2006, has been arguing Moscow's position. He was arrested in
2007 on embezzlement charges that were dropped for lack of
evidence.
LAZARD
BOZIDAR DJELIC - A former Serbian finance minister and
Belgrade's EU entry negotiator, Djelic heads the team advising
Ukraine at Lazard.
Djelic joined Lazard only last year but the firm, since
advising Indonesia in the 1970s, has built a fearsome reputation
in sovereign restructurings, most recently forcing Greece's
creditors to take the 75 percent haircut.
Djelic, who speaks six languages and has an MBA from Harvard
Business School, has worked for Credit Agricole and McKinsey,
among others, and in the early 1990s advised the Russian and
Polish governments on privatisations. In 2012, he ran for
president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development (EBRD), arguing that as a "transition citizen", born
in Serbia, raised in France and educated in the United States,
he was ideally placed to lead the institution.
Whatever his negotiating skills, observers reckon he has a
strong hand. "Generally speaking, in sovereign debt
restructurings, debtors have a decisive advantage," said Mark
Walker, head of sovereign advisory at Millstein and Co. in New
York and a former senior advisor at Lazard who co-led the
recovery team for Greece in 2011-2012.
"In Ukraine's case, the creditors would be hard pressed to
recover payment because the country likely doesn't have any
resources outside the country they can seize, and no resources
inside the country with which to pay."
FRANKLIN TEMPLETON
MICHAEL HASENSTAB - The fund manager, known for pulling off
big contrarian bets in Hungary and Ireland, may have met his
match in Ukraine, where he holds over a third of sovereign
Eurobonds. Hasenstab has stayed silent on Ukraine, other than a
video shot in Kiev last April, in which he said he was confident
Ukraine would flourish over the next 5-10 years.
But with a big writedown on Ukraine looming, investors made
net withdrawals of $2.24 billion from the $69 billion Global
Bond fund last year, according to Lipper data. Most of the
outflows happened in December
"By taking a large share of the market of a small country,
Templeton and Hasenstab became hostage to their own investment
policy," one bondholder said. "I can't see what choice they have
now. They can block restructuring but if it becomes distressed
debt, they may have to sell at a loss."
Templeton has also set up a creditors' committee, hiring
Blackstone and law firm Weil Gotshall to advise it. But its
supposedly high-handed methods have irked some other creditors.
"Franklin isn't talking with anyone," said one person who
holds Ukrainian debt. "Other bondholders are talking, so the
question is, will they play ball or try to strong-arm the rest
of us?"
BLACKSTONE
MARTIN GUDGEON - Advising Ukraine's creditors is the latest
in a series of high-profile roles Blackstone has landed in
Europe since Gudgeon joined the firm as head of European
Restructuring in 2007. He is among the top global names advising
on how to deal with multi-billion dollar debt piles; assignments
from his past include Italy's Parmalat, Dubai World and UK bank
Northern Rock.
Interestingly, Gudgeon sat on the other side of the table in
2009 when Blackstone acted for Ukraine after the global crisis
led to the default of state energy firm Naftogaz. Blackstone was
paid 1 million euros a month for this, with bodyguards for
employees thrown in, the Financial Times reported at the time.
Under Gudgeon, Blackstone won the prize mandate of advising
Greece's creditor committee in 2011, helping ensure that new
notes swapped for old ones were under English law and
effectively guaranteed by the European Financial Stability
Facility. That made it hard for further cuts to be made to this
debt.
(Additional reporting by Natalia Zinets and Alessandra Prentice
in Kiev; Ivana Sekularac in Belgrade; Jason Bush in Moscow)