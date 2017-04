Supporters of Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich hold placards during a protest outside the Parliament in Kiev January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich on Tuesday accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Mykola Azarov and his government, a presidential decree published on his website said.

He ordered all ministers in the outgoing government to stay on as acting ministers until a new cabinet had been formed, the decree said.

(Reporting Pavel Polityuk; writing By Richard Balmforth)