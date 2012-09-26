* Proposed law would have re-instated defamation as a crime
* Ukrainian press had said move spelled "death of
journalism"
* Important to defend free press before election, says
Yanukovich
KIEV, Sept 26 Ukraine's ruling party put plans
to try to re-instate defamation as a crime punishable by jail on
hold on Wednesday after politicians and media slammed the
Soviet-era law as another curb on the free press ahead of a
parliamentary election next month.
A draft law which would have allowed prison terms of up to
five years for offenders was rushed through its first reading on
Sept. 18 by deputies of President Viktor Yanukovich's Party of
the Regions and their allies, who hold the majority in
parliament.
The proposed libel law would have applied to anyone,
including the media, who spread "deliberately untrustworthy
information" which denigrated a person, hurt their honour and
dignity or undermined their business reputation.
The proposal to return the legislation to the books 11 years
after it was removed led to an outcry from the political
opposition and from independent media who say they face
increased harassment from the authorities in the run-up to the
Oct. 28 election.
Yanukovich himself criticised the timing of the proposal on
the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday, and on
Wednesday the Party of the Regions deputy who introduced the law
said he was removing it from parliamentary discussion, at least
until after the election.
"Having weighed up all the circumstances and acting in the
interests of the state, I have decided to withdraw this draft
law," Vitaly Zhuravsky was quoted by Interfax news agency as
saying.
"I understand that on the eve of the election to parliament
any initiative like this is regarded, at the very least, with
fear and mistrust," he said.
Speaking to Ukrainian journalists in New York, Yanukovich
said it was important that Ukraine apply general European
standards in dealing with the media.
"If we say on the one hand we are creating the right
conditions for journalists and the media and then do the
opposite, no-one will understand us," he said, according to a
statement on his website.
"Zhuravsky ... heard my point of view, the point of view of
this in his party. Such decision must not be taken hastily,"
Yanukovich said.
The United States and other Western governments say moves to
curb media criticism inside the former Soviet republic are part
of a gradual back-sliding on democracy and a trend towards
greater authoritarianism since Yanukovich came to power in
February 2010.
Opposition parties have used curbs on media freedoms as an
issue in their election campaign.
(Writing by Richard Balmforth; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)