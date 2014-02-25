BRUSSELS Feb 25 The EU's top economic official said on Tuesday he supports a donors' conference for European countries to raise funding for Ukraine.

Ukraine has said it needs $35 billion to survive 2014 and 2015.

"As the EU's resources lie predominantly in the member states, I would also support the idea of a donors' conference for Ukraine in order to allow for member states resources and other European countries to put together a substantial aid package for Ukraine," EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn told a news conference. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Luke Baker and Justyna Pawlak)