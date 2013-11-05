KIEV Nov 5 Ukraine on Tuesday backed away from
signing an agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction
and Development to step up its fight against
corruption and improve a deteriorating business climate.
The ex-Soviet republic had been slated to ink the
Anti-Corruption Initiative, EBRD sources said, but the bank's
President Suma Chakrabarti dropped plans to visit Kiev after
learning the Ukrainian side was not ready to sign yet "for
technical reasons."
The initiative forsees an independent body being set up to
examine complaints from companies working in Ukraine about the
way they are treated by tax and customs officials and courts.
"The absence of the president ... is due to the failure so
far to sign the anti-corruption initiative," an EBRD official
said, adding the delay was costing Ukraine hundreds of millions
of euros in lost EBRD investment.
The international lender invests about $1 billion a year in
the former Soviet republic.
As Ukraine moves towards signing landmark agreements on
association and free trade with the European Union at the end of
November, the EBRD is pushing it to take more robust action to
improve the work climate for investors and businesses.
The EBRD source said officials were still at work to secure
a signing of the initiative at some point in the future.
"We would like to move this on as quickly as possible. It is
for the good of Ukraine. It is not a cure but it is a signal of
intent to solve a problem that is holding back Ukraine's
transition," the EBRD official said.
(Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Janet Lawrence)