* EBRD to wait to see reforms before spending in Ukraine
* Resuming Russia lending unlikely this year, depends on
sanctions
* Waiting to see whether Greece stays in or leaves the euro
By Marc Jones
LONDON, April 29 The European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development will "backload" its spending in
Ukraine this year, its president said on Wednesday, and probably
would not resume lending to Russia any time soon.
Speaking before the bank's annual meeting in Georgia next
month, EBRD President Suma Chakrabarti said the conflict between
Russia and Ukraine, historically two of its biggest investment
destinations, remained a key challenge.
Last year, the development bank spent over 1 billion euros
in Ukraine as the West rallied behind Kiev following Moscow's
annexation of Crimea. This year, the deterioration of Ukraine's
economy complicated the situation.
"The frozen conflict is a deterrent to many private
investors, one can't claim otherwise," Chakrabarti told
reporters.
"Can we do similar amounts (of investment) this year and
going forward? We have been very clear with Ukraine and
everybody, that it depends on reforms in two sectors in
particular, energy and banking."
Chakrabarti said that the EBRD's meeting in Georgia would
still go ahead despite the collapse of the country's government
on Wednesday.
On Russia, he said that any decision on further lending was
unlikely before the end of the year at the earliest.
"It seems to me a lot is being built around the
implementation of a Minsk accord, and as I understand it, the
European Union sanctions are likely to last through to the end
of the year."
"So I don't personally expect any great shift in terms of
the positions of our shareholders until they have a look at
that."
The EBRD has been shifting its focus from the former Soviet
block in eastern Europe in recent years to North Africa and
countries like Turkey. Last month, it also got the green light
to invest in Greece.
Chakrabarti said the EBRD hoped to announce its first
projects there in the next few months, but that it would have to
wait to see whether the country stayed in or left the euro zone
before making firmer plans.
"Like all the multi-laterals, we are doing analysis at the
moment ... the IMF, the ECB, we are all looking at this
question," he said. "It depends what the terms of the exit are,
what the knock-on effects are. I just don't know, it's
impossible to know."
(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Larry King)