LONDON May 10 Ukraine's new-look government
needs to prove itself quickly following the departure of a
number of key Western-backed reformers last month, a top
official from the European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development said on Tuesday.
The EBRD, along with the International Monetary Fund, is one
of the only sources of funding for Ukraine at present. It has
pumped about 1 billion euros annually into the ex-Soviet
republic over the last two years.
A big shake-up in Kiev last month saw President Petro
Poroshenko bring in former parliamentary speaker Volodymyr
Groysman as prime minister and Oleksandr Danylyuk as finance
minister to replace investor-friendly Natalie Jaresko.
"This government has the benefit of the doubt but not the
luxury of time," Francis Malige, the EBRD's Managing Director
for Eastern Europe and the Caucasus told the Reuters Global
Markets Forum, adding there was still a huge reform task ahead.
Malige also said the EBRD could take a 15-25 percent stake
in the privatisation of Ukraine's largest chemical producer, the
Odessa Port Chemical Plant (OPZ), in an auction that could come
as early as next month.
"A number of people interested have come to see us and we
are talking to them," said Malige.
The EBRD may also advise Kiev on the process of separating
the pipeline business of state-run energy firm Naftogaz from the
rest of the company.
That would be another milestone for Ukraine, which is
struggling to shake off the grip of vested interests and
corruption in the country.
"Naftogaz used to be one of the darkest corners of the
Ukrainian economy. This is a revolution," Malige said.
Another key issue for Malige is the drawn-out process of
appointing a new prosecutor-general in Ukraine, a position that
decides whether to prosecute politicians and other high-profile
individuals.
"What we need there is firm, resolute and quick action from
authorities, starting from the top, to move quickly on
appointing a prosecutor-general who is respected and who does
the job," said Malige.
The combination of such issues, as well as other
difficulties such as organising fair tendering processes and
governance, has meant that 2 billion euros of already-earmarked
EBRD money for Ukraine remains unspent.
Malige said he hoped gradual progress would be made in
putting that money to work but acknowledged this year's spending
may struggle to reach the 1 billion euro levels of recent years.
"The second half of the year is stronger for us so it is
still early days," he added.
