LONDON, March 5 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said on Wednesday that it would provide a support package to Ukraine worth at least 5 billion euros over the next six years.

The EBRD said the package was aimed at supporting the country's economy, "as part of a coordinated international financial assistance programme in support of credible structural and macroeconomic reforms."

It said the 5 billion euro amount could be exceeded if economic circumstances permitted. It added it was "essential for investor confidence" that Ukraine agreed a macro-economic stabilisation programme with the International Monetary Fund.