BRIEF-SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with Montco Offshore
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.
(Corrects deficit target to 2.4 pct, not 2.0 pct)
KIEV, June 14 Ukraine's government plans to narrow its budget deficit to 2.4 percent next year from an expected 3 percent in 2017, Finance Minister Oleksandr Danylyuk said on Wednesday.
"We are introducing a deficit target with a view to reaching a deficit-free budget in the long term," Danylyuk said during a televised cabinet meeting. "In the short term, we plan to reduce the deficit from 3 percent to 2 percent." (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Hugh Lawson, Larry King)
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.
SAN FRANCISCO, June 22 A California state judge said on Thursday that San Francisco can demand from Uber records containing the ride-hailing company's driver contact information, the city attorney said.