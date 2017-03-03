BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
LONDON, March 3 Ukraine's former Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Friday he had declined to become the country's next central bank governor, adding he believed the post should be filled with a professional banker or economist.
The country's current central bank chief, Valeriia Gontareva, suggested on Thursday she may not stay in her post for much longer. Having headed the bank since mid-2014, Gontareva has overseen a clean-up of the banking sector and the floating of the hryvina, but also faced repeated calls from members of parliament to be sacked.
Speaking during a visit to London, Yatseniuk told an audience at Chatham House "I refused (the post of central bank governor)".
The CEO of Ukraine's subsidiary of Raiffeisen Bank was "a very good guy", Yatseniuk then added. (Reporting by Marc Jones, writing by Karin Strohecker)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.