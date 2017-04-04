KIEV, April 4 The latest tranche of aid from the
International Monetary Fund will raise Ukrainian foreign
exchange reserves to $16.1 billion and paves the way for further
currency liberalisation, Central Bank Deputy Governor Oleg
Churiy said on Tuesday.
The IMF approved $1 billion in new aid to Kiev on Monday as
part of a $17.5 billion bailout programme. Ukraine expects to
receive three more aid tranches from the IMF this year, worth a
total of $4.5 billion. The next tranche is expected at the end
of the second quarter, Churiy told reporters at a briefing.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams;
Editing by Catherine Evans)