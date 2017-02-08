KIEV Feb 8 Ukraine's economy grew as much as 4.8 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter, the state statistics agency's chief said on Wednesday, citing preliminary data that suggests a stronger-than-expected recovery towards the end of the year.

"We can now speak of an acceleration in gross domestic product growth in the fourth quarter," State Statistics Agency chief Ihor Verner said .

GDP increased 4.5 - 4.8 percent year-on-year in October-December compared with an increase of 2 percent in the previous quarter, he said.

