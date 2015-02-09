KIEV Feb 9 Ukraine cut the official rate of the hryvnia on Monday to an all-time low of 24.96 to the dollar from 23.13, the central bank said on its website, following a steep slump in the currency last week.

Last Thursday the hryvnia lost 30 percent against the dollar after the bank moved towards a free float.

Ukraine has been pushed close to bankruptcy by its conflict with Russia.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by John Stonestreet)