* Analysts expect GDP fell 9.5 pct year-on-year in July-Sept * Fighting inflicts huge industrial damage in Donetsk, Luhansk regions * National industrial output seen down 19 pct year-on-year in Sept * Construction and trade also performing badly By Natalia Zinets KIEV, Oct 7 Ukraine's economy is expected to have shrunk 9.5 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2014, a Reuters poll showed, suffering its biggest contraction of the past five years as fighting between government and rebel forces inflicts huge damage on the industrial east. Economists in the survey estimated that the slide worsened rapidly in July-September from the first and second quarters, when gross domestic product shrank by annual rates of 1.1 percent and 4.7 percent respectively. The analysts at 12 banks and brokerages also saw GDP dropping 7.8 percent this year, according to the median forecast in the poll, a much more pessimistic assessment than the 5.0 percent prediction in the previous survey in a June. President Petro Poroshenko said last week that 50 percent of industrial infrastructure in two eastern Ukrainian regions had been destroyed due to almost daily artillery shelling in Donetsk and Luhansk, where major steel and energy production is based. "The performance of industrial production, construction and trade in July and August was very poor," said Dmitry Sologub of Raiffeisen Bank Aval. "In the third quarter GDP decline accelerated significantly. I expect further deterioration in the fourth quarter to up to 13-15 percent as the situation in these sectors continues to deteriorate." The poll results are even gloomier than the expectations of international organisations. The International Monetary Fund has predicted the Ukrainian economy, which stagnated last year, will contract 6.5 percent this year , while the World Bank expects an 8 percent decline. This year will mark the economy's worst performance since 2009, when GDP tumbled about 15 percent due to the global financial crisis. While investment and general economic confidence is being hit, industry is suffering particularly badly as the conflict is being fought out largely in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which used to contribute 16 percent of Ukrainian GDP and about a quarter of industrial production. In August, the fall in industrial output accelerated to 21.4 percent year-on-year from 12.1 percent in July and 5.0 percent in June, State Statistics Service data showed. The analysts expect a 19 percent drop year-on-year in September. Dmitry Boyarchuk of CASE Ukraine forecast an annual 20 percent drop in industrial output over the next few months. "The regions' industrial infrastructure will not be restored in the nearest future," he said. "The agricultural sector is growing by 1-3 percent, but this is not enough to compensate the decline in industry, transport, trade and other sectors." Reuters polled analysts at Alfa Bank Ukraine, Capital Times, CASE Ukraine, Concorde Capital, Credit Agricole Ukraine, Credit Rating, Da Vinci AG, International Centre for Policy Studies, Prominvestbank, Institute for Economic Research and Political Consulting, Raiffeisen Bank Aval, InvestCapital Ukraine. Following are the main results of the survey. Median figures from the previous poll, where applicable, are given in brackets. Forecast Median Lowest Highest Official 2013 CPI - 2014 +19.0 +17.30 +22.0 +12.0 +0.5 (+14.1) GDP - Q3 y/y -9.5 -4.0 -14.5 N/A -1.2 - 2014 -7.8 -7.0 -9.5 -3.0 +0.0 (-5.0) Industrial output - Sept y/y -19.0 -5.0 -25.0 N/A -5.6 - 2014 -12.1 -9.0 -15.0 N/A -4.7 (-5.7) Foreign currency reserves - end 2014 $ bln 16.0 13.0 18.5 N/A 20.4 (20.7) Hryvnia/$ - End Oct 13.20 12.95 14.20 N/A 7.9930* - End Dec 13.50 12.95 15.50 10.5 7.9930* (11.35) Trade balance - 2014 $ bln -4.50(-7 -8.925 +3.864 N/A -15.484 .20) C/A balance - 2014 $ bln -4.70 -8.725 +4.158 N/A -16.355 (-8.10) Capital account - 2014 $ bln +0.49(+8 -3.400 +7.000 N/A +18.378 .81) * - The central bank's rate (Reporting by Natalya Zinets; editing by David Stamp)