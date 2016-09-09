(Adds more comments, background)
LONDON, Sept 9 The expected release of an IMF
loan tranche next week will allow Ukraine to continue
liberalising its foreign exchange regime, including dividend
repatriation by investors, the chief economic adviser to the
prime minister said on Friday.
Kiev will hear on Sept. 14 whether the International
Monetary Fund will release the tranche, which could be as much
as $1.7 billion and has been delayed since last October due to
political upheaval and patchy reform progress.
"I don't know if it will be the full $1.7 billion - there
was an argument that it could be divided into parts, but it is a
very important signal that Ukraine continues doing reforms,"
Ivan Miklos told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of an
investment conference in London.
"It is a very important signal for Ukraine as it allows us
to continue the foreign exchange liberalisation."
The central bank imposed restrictions on interbank foreign
exchange markets two years ago to limit foreign currency
outflows, including curbs on foreign investors repatriating
profits and dividends.
The bank earlier this year said it would gradually allow
investors to repatriate 2014 and 2015 profits, and also lowered
the level of mandatory sales of foreign income for companies to
65 percent from 75 percent.
Miklos confirmed the liberalisation process would be gradual
but expected that dividend repatriation - a key point for
foreign investors - would "certainly" be part of the next steps
following the receipt of the IMF money.
The IMF tranche should unlock an additional $2 billion of
loans from Western countries.
Miklos said Ukraine remained committed to reforms and to the
IMF programme, demonstrating this through this year's one-step
energy tarriff liberalisation.
The government is due to submit its draft budget to
parliament on Sept 15.
"The government is preparing a realistic budget. The budget
deficit will be, under the framework of the programme, under 3
percent," Miklos said.
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker and Sujata Rao; Editing by Angus
MacSwan)