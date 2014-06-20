By Margarita Antidze
| TBILISI, June 20
TBILISI, June 20 Ukraine must take brave
measures to transform an economy hooked on cheap Russian gas,
huge state spending and corruption into an investment
destination able to bolster a weak state, an economic adviser to
the government said.
Credited with helping liberalise Georgia's economy to shed
Soviet-era practices that encouraged nepotism and corruption,
Kakha Bendukidze has a tough message for his new employers -
either overhaul the economy or face destruction.
Drafted in by Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to take
up a position on the government's international expert council
last month, Bendukidze told Reuters the former Soviet state
would have to launch two or three waves of reforms, striking at
the heart of widespread corruption and lavish state spending.
Most reforms would not be popular - subsidised gas prices
would have to be increased, hundreds of state employees would
lose their jobs and corruption scams would be broken up - but
the results should please the majority, he said.
"It's a 'to be or not to be' question for Ukraine right
now," Bendukidze said. "If this country does not carry out all
these reforms, it may disappear as the state."
Bendukidze is no stranger to taking hard decisions.
He made his name and fortune in Russia after the fall of the
Soviet Union, building the country's biggest heavy engineering
group, OMZ. In 2004, he sold his interest in the company to head
to his native Georgia.
Asked to join the new Georgian government after the
country's Rose Revolution brought Mikheil Saakashvili to power,
the burly 58-year-old championed liberalisation and deregulation
and set about cleaning up an economy riddled with corruption.
Now Georgia, ranked eight in the World Bank's ease of doing
business index, has become an investment destination with the
economy boasting growth rates of 6 percent. The police no longer
demand bribes and the country is no longer hostage to power
cuts.
Bendukidze said Ukraine could do a lot worse than follow
Georgia's example.
"I have ideas that I have been defending in Georgia and they
work. I'm ready to implement them in Ukraine," said Bendukidze,
commenting on why he accepted the invitation to take his new
role from Poroshenko.
"Apart from that, Ukraine and Georgia are now countries with
common interests, common enemies, we are now on one side of the
barricades," he said in a clear reference to Russia.
COMMON ENEMY
Georgia fought a brief war with Russia in August 2008 over
two breakaway regions, which Moscow went on to recognise as
independent states, splitting the country.
In March, Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea region and
Ukraine's leaders accuse Moscow of helping pro-Russian
separatists in the country's east. Russia denies funding or
arming the rebels who are fighting Ukrainian troops.
Russia has cut off gas supplies to Ukraine over unpaid bills
and has also said it will end preferential trade terms with
Ukraine if Kiev pushes to sign agreements with the European
Union, threatening its neighbour's economy.
"If Russia introduces trade sanctions, the Ukrainian economy
will contract by more than 7 percent this year and its fiscal
deficit will be even bigger," Bendukidze said.
He said Ukraine had to wean itself off Russian gas and start
introducing market prices at home - as it agreed to do as part
of a $17 billion two-year deal with the International Monetary
Fund, introducing a 50 percent price hike from May 1. The
government says the price of Russian gas may rise 79 percent.
Bendukidze said Ukraine could survive without supplies from
Russia, it just had to rein in consumption by cutting subsidies.
"Ukraine should become the country that consumes gas out of
its real needs ... If this reform is not carried out, it would
be a drug user of a country that is hooked on the needle of a
gas pipeline," Bendukidze said.
To weather difficult times, Bendukidze said Ukraine had to
slim state spending, which runs at 48 percent of gross domestic
product (GDP), including energy subsidies at 5 percent of GDP.
"No economy can tolerate all that," he said.
Tax reform was needed to reduce some taxes but also to
strengthen control over their collection.
"The non-payment of taxes in Ukraine is a kind of national
sport, it's a well developed business," he said.
"We need to change that."
Ukraine also had to cut its police force from 350,000 people
to create a new efficient structure that would help to fight
wide-spread graft, he said.
"The major part of reforms will not cause popular
discontent, they will cause discontent just among some
individuals," he said.
"But in general who will suffer if there is an efficient
judiciary system in the country or there are policemen, who
don't take bribes?"
