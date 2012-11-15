* Says informed of Ukraine export ban from Dec 1
* Plans to source wheat from diverse suppliers in Q1
(Adds quote, background in paras 8-10)
By Emma Farge
GENEVA, Nov 15 Egypt, the world's biggest
importer of wheat, will remove Ukraine from its list of
suppliers in 2013 after Kiev said it would halt exports from
Dec. 1, the government's main buyer said on Thursday.
The decision is bad news for Ukraine, which has angered some
of its foreign buyers by sending mixed messages on exports since
a drought that decimated this year's crop, and may mean it
struggles to sell to Egypt in the future even when it has
available stocks.
Ukraine's Agriculture Ministry has told traders that exports
of wheat had almost reached the maximum volume for the season,
which runs to end-June 2013, according to a letter seen by
Reuters.
"We received an official letter that from 1 December there
will be no more exports from Ukraine...From January, GASC will
remove Ukraine," Nomani Nomani, vice chairman of the General
Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC)said through a translator
on Thursday on the sidelines of the Global Grain conference.
Ukraine in future will have to meet certain conditions in
order to be re-instated on Egypt's list of potential suppliers,
Nomani added.
"One of the conditions to come back on the GASC list is that
they have to declare there will be no ban on future contracts,"
he said.
Ukraine had previously said that the country would ban wheat
exports from Nov. 15 due to a weather-damaged harvest. The
agricultural ministry on Thursday declined to comment on the
timing of the ban.
Uncertainty about exports from the Black Sea region has
placed importer Egypt in a potentially vulnerable position. GASC
has been an active buyer in recent months, snapping up almost
seven months' wheat stocks for Egypt in a tight global market.
Two Ukrainian wheat shipments of 60,000 tonnes each, already
sold to Egypt via tender, will still arrive and the shipping
dates have been advanced slightly due to the export problems,
Nomani added.
"It is not a surprise because the market has long been
waiting for this decision," said one grains trader.
GASC plans to import at least 1.5 million tonnes of wheat in
the first four months of 2013, with supplies expected to come
from France, Canada, Russia, Argentina, Australia and the United
States, he said.
During the 2011/12 fiscal year, GASC's purchases were
dominated by Black Sea origin wheat.
(Reporting by Emma Farge; additional reporting by Gus Trompiz
and Pavel Polityuk in Kiev; editing by Anthony Barker and
Patrick Graham)