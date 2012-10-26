* Last political rallies before election
* Yanukovich's Regions party expected to win
* Jailed Tymoshenko warns of "dictatorship"
* Uncertainty over verdict of international monitors
By Richard Balmforth
KIEV, Oct 26 President Viktor Yanukovich looks
set for victory in a national election in Ukraine this weekend,
despite his jailed rival Yulia Tymoshenko calling on voters to
stop an imminent "dictatorship".
Yanukovich's Party of the Regions and a union of opposition
forces backing Tymoshenko held final public rallies on Friday in
the capital Kiev ahead of Sunday's poll for a new parliament.
No opinion polls have been published since Oct. 18, under an
official information blackout. Earlier polls showed Regions
leading the joint opposition, which includes Tymoshenko's
Batkivshchyna (Fatherland) party, and a liberal party headed by
world heavyweight boxing champion Vitaly Klitschko.
Yanukovich's party leads despite the government's
unpopularity because of tax and pensions policies and its
failure to stamp out corruption. The former Soviet republic also
looks isolated after rows with the United States and the
European Union over Tymoshenko, and with Russia over gas.
There is also the question of what judgment international
observers will hand down after monitoring the election.
Ukraine's economy is vulnerable to falling demand for steel
and other exports while the International Monetary Fund froze
lending in 2011 when Kiev balked at painful reform.
Commentators nevertheless expect Yanukovich's pro-business
Regions, bankrolled by wealthy industrialists and able to draw
on state and regional facilities and resources, to hold on to a
majority in the 450-seat assembly.
"We have rebuilt the country, we have achieved stability,"
Mykola Azarov, prime minister and formal leader of the Regions,
told a rally.
Azarov, who heads the Regions' ticket, was joined by several
other party leaders and a Ukrainian pop star who is No. 2 on the
party list. His government has raised public sector wages and
pensions ahead of the vote, recovering some of the lost support
at the cost of widening the budget deficit.
The Regions have promised to make Russian an official state
language alongside Ukrainian - a move which was aimed at winning
back disenchanted supporters in Russian-speaking areas of the
east and south but alienated voters elsewhere.
OPPOSITION WARNING
The opposition has warned that a Regions victory will usher
in authoritarian rule and policies tailored to further enrich
business "oligarchs" and Yanukovich's trusted inner circle.
Tymoshenko, 51, a political firebrand in her heyday, on
Thursday called on voters to throw out the Regions, warning
Yanukovich could "establish a dictatorship and will never again
give up power by peaceful means".
Her lieutenant Oleh Turchinov opened the Friday rally, which
took place just 500 m (yards) away from that of the Regions but
was much more sombre, by reading out her same address.
Another Batkivshchyna leader, Anatoly Hrytsenko,
acknowledged the Regions' lead but urged his supporters to reach
out to undecided voters.
"We can break their ratings and their plans. Twenty percent
of voters have yet to decide who to vote for," he said.
Klitschko has pledged to work to stamp out endemic
corruption in the country of 46 million. He and his UDAR (Punch)
party, which has surged in ratings, are a wild card in the poll.
He has turned his back on any alliance with the Regions and
says he will side with the united opposition led by Arseny
Yatsenyuk, a 38-year-old former economy minister.
But the fact Klitschko declined to sign a pre-election
coalition agreement with Yatsenyuk-led forces has engendered
suspicion among the opposition.
Of the 450 seats in the single-chamber parliament, 225 will
be filled through voting by party lists - where the voter casts
a ballot for a party which presents a list of candidates.
The other half will be decided by voting for individual
candidates on a first-past-the-post basis - a feature
re-introduced by the Regions which is assumed to favour the
party.
International monitors include a 700-member team from the
Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).
The OSCE will deliver its verdict on Monday. A positive
assessment could improve the international image of Yanukovich
before Ukraine takes over the chair of the human rights and
security body in January.